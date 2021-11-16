No. 22 West Virginia 86, St. Francis (Pa.) 33

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (0-3)

Miller 2-5 0-0 4, Dapaa 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Benzel 1-9 0-0 3, Maxwell 0-2 0-0 0, Kovac 0-1 0-0 0, Mastellone 5-9 1-4 11, McLemore 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-2 0-0 0, Laws 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 1-2 0-0 3, Moore 1-4 3-4 5, Novosel 1-1 0-0 3, Rozier 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-42 4-8 33

WEST VIRGINIA (1-0)

Martinez 9-14 1-1 19, Niblack 2-2 6-6 10, Deans 7-12 2-2 18, Hemingway 3-6 0-2 6, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Gray 0-2 0-0 0, Ejiofor 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 4-5 4-4 12, Carson 3-7 0-0 6, Quinerly 5-6 0-0 10, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Samuel 2-3 1-2 5, Totals 35-63 14-17 86

St. Francis (Pa.) 8 11 5 9 — 33 West Virginia 27 20 24 15 — 86

3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 3-15 (Allen 0-2, Benzel 1-7, Maxwell 0-1, Mastellone 0-1, McLemore 0-1, Murphy 0-1, McConnell 1-1, Novosel 1-1), West Virginia 2-5 (Deans 2-2, Hemingway 0-1, Smith 0-1, Carson 0-1). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 10 (Allen 3), West Virginia 15 (Smith 5). Fouled Out_West Virginia Gray. Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 25 (Moore 3-8), West Virginia 34 (Niblack 4-6). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 15, West Virginia 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,107.

