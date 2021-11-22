Trending:
No. 23 Florida 80, California 60

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 11:44 pm
CALIFORNIA (2-3)

Anticevich 3-6 0-0 6, Kelly 3-4 3-5 9, Brown 2-3 1-2 5, Foreman 0-7 2-2 2, Shepherd 5-10 5-6 15, Celestine 3-6 0-0 7, Thiemann 3-3 2-5 8, Kuany 2-6 0-0 5, Hyder 0-0 0-0 0, Alajiki 1-4 1-1 3, Anyanwu 0-1 0-0 0, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 14-21 60.

FLORIDA (4-0)

Castleton 6-11 4-6 16, Duruji 3-4 0-0 7, Appleby 4-8 7-7 15, Jones 5-8 0-0 13, McKissic 1-3 1-2 3, Fleming 3-7 4-4 11, Felder 3-4 0-0 8, Kennedy 1-4 0-0 3, Lane 1-1 0-0 2, Jitoboh 0-2 2-2 2, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0, Gatkek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 18-21 80.

Halftime_Florida 46-27. 3-Point Goals_California 2-10 (Kuany 1-1, Celestine 1-3, Shepherd 0-1, Foreman 0-5), Florida 8-19 (Jones 3-6, Felder 2-3, Duruji 1-1, Fleming 1-2, Kennedy 1-3, Appleby 0-2, McKissic 0-2). Rebounds_California 23 (Kelly 4), Florida 23 (Castleton 8). Assists_California 7 (Shepherd 2), Florida 10 (Castleton, Appleby 3). Total Fouls_California 13, Florida 16. A_3,500 (3,300).

