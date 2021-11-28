No. 23 Florida 84, Troy 45

TROY (4-3)
Odigie 2-6 0-1 4, Tshimanga 3-7 1-2 7, Z.Williams 2-5 1-2 5, Deen 2-8 4-5 10, Eugene 1-6 1-2 3, Punter 0-2 0-0 0, Stampley 1-3 0-0 2, Miguel 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 1-5 0-1 2, Waters 3-6 0-0 6, D.Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Turner 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 18-56 7-15 45.
FLORIDA (6-0)
Castleton 3-5 4-5 10, Duruji 4-5 3-3 11, Appleby 3-5 4-4 12, Fleming 4-9 2-3 11, Jones 4-10 0-0 12, McKissic 3-8 2-2 10, Felder 1-3 0-0 2, Reeves 3-8 0-0 8, Kennedy 2-5 0-0 6, Jitoboh 0-1 0-0 0, Gatkek 0-2 0-0 0, Lane 0-0 2-2 2, Klatsky 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 17-19 84.
Halftime_Florida 49-20. 3-Point Goals_Troy 2-16 (Deen 2-8, Smith 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Tshimanga 0-1, Z.Williams 0-1, Punter 0-2, D.Williams 0-2), Florida 13-37 (Jones 4-9, Appleby 2-4, Kennedy 2-4, McKissic 2-4, Reeves 2-6, Fleming 1-4, Castleton 0-1, Duruji 0-1, Gatkek 0-1, Jitoboh 0-1, Felder 0-2). Rebounds_Troy 31 (Odigie 7), Florida 35 (Castleton 8). Assists_Troy 8 (Z.Williams, Deen 2), Florida 14 (Jones 4). Total Fouls_Troy 16, Florida 13. A_8,875 (10,133).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments