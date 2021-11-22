No. 23 South Florida 71, No. 9 Oregon 62

OREGON (3-2)

Prince 3-6 7-9 13, Watson 2-6 1-2 5, Hurst 6-13 0-0 15, Parrish 7-10 0-0 15, Scherr 2-4 0-0 5, Dufficy 0-1 2-2 2, Kyei 2-6 0-0 4, Pinto 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-48 10-13 62

SOUTH FLORIDA (4-2)

Leverett 0-0 0-0 0, Mununga 1-5 0-0 2, Harvey 5-13 8-10 22, Pinzan 7-10 8-8 26, Tsineke 2-15 0-0 4, Bermejo 0-2 0-0 0, Fankam Mendjiadeu 8-15 1-4 17, Alvarez 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Guerreiro 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-64 17-22 71

Oregon 18 9 12 23 — 62 South Florida 13 16 17 25 — 71

3-Point Goals_Oregon 6-14 (Hurst 3-7, Parrish 1-3, Scherr 1-1, Dufficy 0-1, Pinto 1-2), South Florida 8-18 (Mununga 0-1, Harvey 4-7, Pinzan 4-4, Tsineke 0-3, Alvarez 0-2, Guerreiro 0-1). Assists_Oregon 11 (Prince 3), South Florida 17 (Pinzan 10). Fouled Out_Oregon Scherr, Pinto, South Florida Mununga. Rebounds_Oregon 35 (Prince 2-6), South Florida 34 (Team 5-6). Total Fouls_Oregon 24, South Florida 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_269.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.