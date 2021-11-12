No. 23 Texas A&M 92, Southern U. 32

SOUTHERN U. (0-1)

Moore 0-0 0-0 0, White 1-4 0-0 2, Kincey 0-4 0-0 0, Metcalf 0-4 0-0 0, Watson 0-6 2-2 2, Fleming 1-4 3-4 5, Johnson 2-9 1-2 5, Aikens 1-3 0-0 3, Fontenot 3-9 2-2 11, Harleaux 0-1 2-2 2, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Lidge 1-2 0-0 2, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 9-47 10-12 32

TEXAS A&M (2-0)

Malone 1-1 3-4 5, Patty 3-6 0-0 6, Kay Kay Green 1-3 2-2 4, Nixon 4-7 3-4 13, Wells 3-6 4-6 11, Roby 2-2 0-1 4, McKinzie Green 1-1 0-0 2, Hoppie 3-8 0-0 7, Pitts 4-6 0-0 12, Johnson 4-7 2-4 10, Jones 5-7 2-3 12, Kindred 0-2 0-2 0, Oxendine 1-2 0-0 2, Perry 2-2 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-60 16-26 92

Southern U. 3 6 11 12 — 32 Texas A&M 18 25 28 21 — 92

3-Point Goals_Southern U. 4-18 (Kincey 0-3, Metcalf 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Aikens 1-3, Fontenot 3-8, Reed 0-1), Texas A&M 8-16 (Nixon 2-3, Wells 1-2, Hoppie 1-3, Pitts 4-6, Kindred 0-1, Oxendine 0-1). Assists_Southern U. 3 (Fleming 1), Texas A&M 18 (Green 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern U. 22 (White 2-3), Texas A&M 45 (Pitts 3-7). Total Fouls_Southern U. 23, Texas A&M 17. Technical Fouls_Southern U. Harleaux 1. A_2,847.

