No. 23 UConn 93, LIU 40

LIU (0-3)

Flowers 2-9 0-0 4, Kante 6-12 5-10 17, Penn 2-8 1-2 6, Rivera 0-4 1-2 1, Wood 1-5 0-0 2, Cook 1-2 1-1 3, Davis 1-8 0-0 2, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 2-2 2, Kamich 0-1 0-0 0, Nicholson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 14-51 10-17 40.

UCONN (3-0)

Sanogo 3-7 5-5 11, Whaley 1-3 0-0 2, Cole 3-9 2-2 9, Jackson 5-7 2-3 14, Martin 4-4 1-2 10, Polley 6-12 3-3 17, Akok 1-2 1-4 3, Gaffney 2-8 5-5 11, Hawkins 1-4 3-3 5, Johnson 1-1 1-2 3, Diggins 0-1 0-0 0, Springs 1-1 4-6 6, Garry 0-1 2-4 2, Hurley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 29-39 93.

Halftime_UConn 38-22. 3-Point Goals_LIU 2-16 (Nicholson 1-1, Penn 1-3, Cook 0-1, Kamich 0-1, Davis 0-2, Rivera 0-2, Flowers 0-3, Wood 0-3), UConn 8-26 (Jackson 2-3, Gaffney 2-4, Polley 2-8, Martin 1-1, Cole 1-5, Akok 0-1, Hurley 0-1, Whaley 0-1, Hawkins 0-2). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_LIU 26 (Kante 9), UConn 43 (Martin, Akok 7). Assists_LIU 8 (Wood 2), UConn 14 (Cole 6). Total Fouls_LIU 28, UConn 18.

