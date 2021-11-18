No. 24 Florida 81, Milwaukee 45

MILWAUKEE (1-2)

Bol 0-0 0-0 0, Baldwin 6-15 1-2 13, Gholston 2-7 0-0 5, Newby 2-7 0-0 5, Thomas 2-9 0-0 4, St. Pierre 3-5 0-2 6, Browning 3-8 5-7 11, Kane 0-1 0-0 0, Lathon 0-2 0-0 0, Baker 0-2 1-2 1, Sinani 0-1 0-0 0, Hancock 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 7-13 45.

FLORIDA (3-0)

Castleton 9-17 1-3 19, Duruji 4-7 3-3 12, Appleby 5-8 0-0 14, Jones 3-6 0-0 7, McKissic 3-9 0-0 7, Fleming 5-11 0-0 12, Felder 1-2 0-0 3, Reeves 1-3 0-0 3, Jitoboh 1-3 0-0 2, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0, Lane 0-1 2-2 2, Klatsky 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 6-8 81.

Halftime_Florida 33-22. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 2-12 (Gholston 1-2, Newby 1-4, Baker 0-1, Hancock 0-1, Lathon 0-1, Baldwin 0-3), Florida 11-28 (Appleby 4-7, Fleming 2-5, Duruji 1-1, Felder 1-2, Reeves 1-2, Jones 1-3, McKissic 1-6, Castleton 0-1, Kennedy 0-1). Rebounds_Milwaukee 30 (Browning 6), Florida 44 (Castleton 10). Assists_Milwaukee 7 (Newby 3), Florida 21 (Appleby, Jones 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 12, Florida 14. A_8,223 (10,133).

