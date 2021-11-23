No. 24 Southern Cal 98, Dixie St. 71

DIXIE ST. (1-3)
Leter 2-9 4-4 8, Schofield 5-12 0-0 10, Gilbert 1-4 0-0 3, Gooden 5-11 6-7 17, Staine 6-14 2-3 17, Nicolds 2-7 0-0 5, Pope 0-2 3-4 3, Allfrey 2-7 0-2 4, Mulibea 0-3 2-2 2, Gonsalves 1-3 0-0 2, Barnes 0-4 0-0 0, Elniel 0-1 0-0 0, Hatch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-77 17-22 71.
SOUTHERN CAL (4-0)
Goodwin 6-7 0-0 12, Mobley 6-13 1-3 14, Anderson 5-8 1-2 13, Ellis 7-12 2-2 19, Peterson 2-5 2-3 6, Morgan 0-2 1-2 1, Agbonkpolo 6-12 2-3 17, White 1-4 0-2 2, Dixon-Waters 3-4 1-2 9, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Hornery 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-72 10-19 98.
Halftime_Southern Cal 47-36. 3-Point Goals_Dixie St. 6-25 (Staine 3-8, Gilbert 1-2, Nicolds 1-2, Gooden 1-3, Allfrey 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Elniel 0-1, Gonsalves 0-1, Leter 0-1, Pope 0-1, Mulibea 0-2, Schofield 0-2), Southern Cal 12-32 (Ellis 3-6, Agbonkpolo 3-7, Dixon-Waters 2-3, Anderson 2-5, Hornery 1-1, Mobley 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Peterson 0-2, White 0-3). Rebounds_Dixie St. 33 (Schofield 8), Southern Cal 49 (Goodwin 11). Assists_Dixie St. 16 (Gilbert, Gooden 4), Southern Cal 21 (Mobley 4). Total Fouls_Dixie St. 14, Southern Cal 19.
