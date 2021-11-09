No. 24 UConn 99, CCSU 48

CCSU (0-0)
Olamuyiwa 0-0 0-0 0, Krishnan 1-4 2-2 4, Mitchell 2-5 3-7 8, Scantlebury 5-10 0-0 11, McLaughlin 0-4 0-0 0, Snoddy 1-3 0-1 2, Ayangma 4-9 0-0 8, Ostrowsky 4-6 2-2 12, Dehnavi 0-2 0-0 0, Newkirk 1-6 0-0 3, Sweatman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 7-12 48.
UCONN (0-0)
Sanogo 9-11 2-2 20, Whaley 4-4 0-0 8, Cole 5-6 2-2 15, Jackson 2-5 5-6 9, Martin 6-9 1-1 14, Polley 3-7 4-4 11, Gaffney 4-6 0-2 10, Akok 3-7 1-2 8, Diggins 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Springs 0-0 0-0 0, Garry 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-62 15-19 99.
Halftime_UConn 52-23. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 5-15 (Ostrowsky 2-4, Scantlebury 1-1, Newkirk 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, Ayangma 0-1, Krishnan 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2), UConn 8-13 (Cole 3-3, Gaffney 2-3, Akok 1-1, Martin 1-1, Polley 1-2, Diggins 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds_CCSU 19 (Snoddy 9), UConn 33 (Akok 7). Assists_CCSU 8 (Snoddy, Ostrowsky 2), UConn 16 (Cole, Jackson, Gaffney 3). Total Fouls_CCSU 14, UConn 18. A_10,167 (10,167).
