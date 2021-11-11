No. 24 UConn battles Coppin State

Coppin State (0-2) vs. No. 24 UConn (1-0)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 UConn hosts Coppin State in an early season matchup. Coppin State fell short in a 97-72 game at DePaul on Wednesday. UConn is coming off a 99-48 win in Storrs over Central Connecticut on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .JUMPING FOR JESSE: Jesse Zarzuela has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 90 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn held its four non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.3 points per game last year. The Huskies offense put up 71.5 points per contest en route to a 3-1 record against non-Big East competition. Coppin State went 1-8 against non-conference teams last season.

