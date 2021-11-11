No. 24 Virginia Tech 75, George Washington 38

VIRGINIA TECH (2-0)
Kitley 17-21 0-0 34, Amoore 2-5 0-0 5, Baines 0-3 0-0 0, Cayla King 3-6 0-0 9, Sheppard 4-10 0-0 10, Gregg 0-1 0-0 0, Lytle 3-5 0-0 6, Geiman 0-1 0-0 0, Traylor 3-8 2-2 11, Shamarla King 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-60 2-2 75
GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-1)
Moore 1-8 0-0 2, Taiwo 4-10 2-4 10, Brown 3-5 0-0 6, Frames 0-3 0-0 0, Loder 0-1 0-0 0, Blethen 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 1-2 1, Gingras 2-6 0-0 4, Haydon 1-2 0-0 2, Laureano 1-8 0-0 2, Webster 5-8 0-0 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-54 3-6 38
|Virginia Tech
|19
|16
|26
|14
|—
|75
|George Washington
|14
|9
|9
|6
|—
|38
3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 9-23 (Amoore 1-2, King 3-6, Sheppard 2-7, Gregg 0-1, Lytle 0-1, Geiman 0-1, Traylor 3-5), George Washington 1-10 (Frames 0-1, Loder 0-1, Blethen 0-1, Bell 0-1, Gingras 0-1, Laureano 0-4, Webster 1-1). Assists_Virginia Tech 21 (Amoore 6), George Washington 6 (Loder 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 39 (Kitley 4-9), George Washington 26 (Brown 2-3). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 9, George Washington 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_366.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments