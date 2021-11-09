Trending:
No. 24 Virginia Tech 76, Davidson 57

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 9:08 pm
DAVIDSON (0-1)

Fuller 6-11 2-2 15, Gould 2-7 0-0 5, Konstans 1-3 2-2 5, Tabor 3-7 2-2 9, Welch 2-11 1-1 6, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Sutphin 2-7 0-0 4, Adenupe 0-5 2-4 2, Evans 1-2 0-0 3, Haines 1-2 0-0 3, Morgan 1-2 0-0 2, Schutz 1-6 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-63 9-11 57

VIRGINIA TECH (1-0)

Kitley 3-11 0-4 6, Amoore 4-10 0-0 10, Baines 2-3 0-0 4, King 3-7 0-0 9, Sheppard 8-17 2-2 25, Gregg 0-1 0-0 0, Lytle 2-4 0-0 4, Geiman 0-0 0-0 0, Traylor 7-10 1-3 18, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 3-9 76

Davidson 5 17 22 13 57
Virginia Tech 21 25 19 11 76

3-Point Goals_Davidson 8-23 (Fuller 1-2, Gould 1-2, Konstans 1-2, Tabor 1-2, Welch 1-6, Sutphin 0-1, Adenupe 0-1, Evans 1-2, Haines 1-2, Schutz 1-3), Virginia Tech 15-30 (Amoore 2-5, King 3-7, Sheppard 7-10, Gregg 0-1, Lytle 0-2, Traylor 3-5). Assists_Davidson 10 (Gould 3), Virginia Tech 15 (Amoore 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Davidson 42 (Schutz 3-3), Virginia Tech 36 (Kitley 3-10). Total Fouls_Davidson 22, Virginia Tech 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

