No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast 81, Tennessee Tech 69

TENNESSEE TECH (2-3)

Coleman 3-7 6-6 13, Brady 4-8 6-9 15, Clark 6-10 3-4 17, Guinn 7-13 0-0 14, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Owens 3-6 2-2 8, Carter 0-3 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-49 17-21 69

FLORIDA GULF COAST (6-0)

Bell 17-31 4-11 39, Cox 2-7 0-0 5, Morehouse 6-8 2-6 14, Phills 3-5 0-1 6, Seay 2-3 2-2 6, Cecil 0-0 2-2 2, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Antenucci 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, List 0-0 0-0 0, Schimmel 0-0 0-0 0, Spray 1-3 1-1 3, Stanley 0-2 0-0 0, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Hackley 3-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-62 11-23 81

Tennessee Tech 12 19 16 22 — 69 Florida Gulf Coast 21 15 22 23 — 81

3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 4-13 (Coleman 1-2, Brady 1-3, Clark 2-3, Guinn 0-2, Owens 0-2, Carter 0-1), Florida Gulf Coast 2-10 (Bell 1-5, Cox 1-2, Morehouse 0-1, Spray 0-2). Assists_Tennessee Tech 16 (Guinn 5), Florida Gulf Coast 20 (Bell 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 30 (Clark 2-3), Florida Gulf Coast 30 (Bell 2-6). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 23, Florida Gulf Coast 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_200.

