No. 25 Texas 131, New Orleans 36

NEW ORLEANS (0-1)
Cooper 0-1 1-2 1, Randle 1-4 0-0 3, Ellis 6-9 4-4 19, Gipson 0-4 2-2 2, Pryor 1-8 0-0 3, Cordis 0-0 0-0 0, Mathis 2-8 0-0 4, Barry 0-0 0-0 0, Offutt 1-6 0-0 2, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 1-9 0-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-49 7-10 36
TEXAS (1-0)
Gaston 5-9 2-4 12, Moore 2-3 5-6 9, Allen-Taylor 5-12 4-8 15, Harmon 2-2 2-2 7, Warren 3-4 3-3 9, Ebo 4-8 0-2 8, Chevalier 1-1 2-2 4, Gutierrez 0-1 0-0 0, Matharu 6-8 3-6 18, Holle 1-3 1-2 3, Hunter 10-13 0-2 27, King-Hawea 3-7 0-0 7, Lattimore 5-5 1-4 11, Masudi 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 47-77 24-43 131
|New Orleans
|6
|7
|11
|12
|—
|36
|Texas
|30
|47
|25
|29
|—
|131
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 5-21 (Randle 1-1, Ellis 3-3, Gipson 0-4, Pryor 1-4, Mathis 0-2, Offutt 0-3, Thompson 0-4), Texas 13-23 (Moore 0-1, Allen-Taylor 1-4, Harmon 1-1, Matharu 3-5, Hunter 7-8, King-Hawea 1-4). Assists_New Orleans 8 (Randle 2), Texas 30 (Harmon 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 25 (Team 2-6), Texas 53 (Ebo 4-6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 33, Texas 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments