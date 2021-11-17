No. 25 Virginia Tech 85, Coppin St. 32

COPPIN ST. (2-2)

Salley 2-7 2-2 6, Alexander 2-12 4-6 8, Delinois 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 1-5 1-2 3, Lawson 0-7 0-0 0, Staples 3-8 1-2 9, Bucknor 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-3 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 2-11 0-1 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 11-56 8-13 32

VIRGINIA TECH (4-0)

Kitley 6-10 1-2 13, Amoore 4-12 1-2 11, Cayla King 3-8 0-0 9, Lytle 2-7 4-4 9, Sheppard 6-12 1-1 17, Gregg 2-6 1-2 5, Baines 2-4 0-3 4, Geiman 1-2 0-0 2, Traylor 6-7 0-0 15, Shamarla King 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-69 8-14 85

Coppin St. 4 8 11 9 — 32 Virginia Tech 26 16 28 15 — 85

3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 2-15 (Alexander 0-1, Hamilton 0-2, Lawson 0-4, Staples 2-5, Gardner 0-1, Watkins 0-2), Virginia Tech 13-34 (Amoore 2-7, King 3-8, Lytle 1-5, Sheppard 4-7, Gregg 0-1, Geiman 0-1, Traylor 3-4, King 0-1). Assists_Coppin St. 4 (Hamilton 1), Virginia Tech 18 (Amoore 8). Fouled Out_Coppin St. Bucknor. Rebounds_Coppin St. 30 (Salley 2-5), Virginia Tech 55 (Kitley 6-13). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 17, Virginia Tech 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,202.

