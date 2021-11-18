No. 3 Kansas 88, Stony Brook 59

STONY BROOK (0-2)
Sayles 1-2 1-2 3, Greene 4-7 2-2 11, Jenkins 2-8 0-0 5, Olaniyi 2-8 2-2 7, A.Roberts 3-12 0-0 6, Rodriguez 3-5 0-0 8, Habwe 3-5 2-2 9, Policelli 1-6 1-2 4, K.Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Pettway 0-0 0-0 0, Pa.Shumpert 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 21-56 8-10 59.
KANSAS (3-0)
McCormack 5-8 2-3 12, Agbaji 10-19 1-1 25, Braun 4-5 2-2 11, Harris 2-5 0-0 4, R.Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Pettiford 2-4 0-0 4, Yesufu 2-5 0-0 5, Coleman-Lands 3-4 0-0 7, Clemence 3-8 3-4 11, Lightfoot 3-5 0-0 6, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Jankovich 1-2 0-0 3, Teahan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-70 8-10 88.
Halftime_Kansas 38-32. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 9-25 (Pa.Shumpert 2-2, Rodriguez 2-4, Greene 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, Habwe 1-3, Olaniyi 1-3, Policelli 1-5, A.Roberts 0-4), Kansas 10-28 (Agbaji 4-11, Clemence 2-4, Braun 1-1, Coleman-Lands 1-2, Jankovich 1-2, Yesufu 1-2, Adams 0-1, Pettiford 0-1, Harris 0-2, Teahan 0-2). Rebounds_Stony Brook 30 (Greene 9), Kansas 40 (McCormack 8). Assists_Stony Brook 9 (A.Roberts 3), Kansas 19 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 14, Kansas 9. A_16,300 (16,300).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments