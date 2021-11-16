No. 3 Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary’s 57

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (1-2)

Hunt 2-4 0-0 4, Agentowicz 1-6 0-0 2, Bresee 3-9 5-7 12, Harrison 3-9 0-0 8, Taylor 6-14 4-5 21, Bailey 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 0-4 0-0 0, Lindsay-Huskey 2-2 0-0 6, Tomasetti 1-6 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-56 9-12 57

MARYLAND (4-0)

Bibby 5-11 3-4 13, Collins 8-14 1-1 18, Reese 8-12 2-4 18, Benzan 4-9 2-2 14, Owusu 6-12 4-6 16, Chardon 1-4 2-3 4, Kozlova 1-3 0-0 3, Sellers 5-11 1-1 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-76 15-21 98

Mount St. Mary’s 7 18 19 13 — 57 Maryland 23 30 21 24 — 98

3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 10-27 (Agentowicz 0-2, Bresee 1-3, Harrison 2-7, Taylor 5-10, Lee 0-1, Lindsay-Huskey 2-2, Tomasetti 0-2), Maryland 7-18 (Bibby 0-3, Collins 1-3, Benzan 4-7, Kozlova 1-2, Sellers 1-3). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 13 (Bresee 4), Maryland 20 (Benzan 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 31 (Lee 3-6), Maryland 51 (Bibby 7-9). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 16, Maryland 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,683.

