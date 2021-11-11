Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 3 Stanford 91, Morgan St. 36

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 10:11 pm
< a min read
      

MORGAN ST. (0-2)

Addison 0-2 0-0 0, McCrae 0-0 0-0 0, Brisker 6-10 8-10 22, Henson 0-9 6-7 6, McCalla 0-3 0-0 0, Redd 1-6 1-2 3, Atmore 1-7 3-4 5, Bumbray 0-0 0-0 0, Demeza 0-1 0-0 0, Benoit 0-0 0-0 0, Black 0-2 0-0 0, Hines 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-2 0, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 8-41 18-25 36

STANFORD (1-0)

Brink 4-6 2-3 10, Lexie Hull 4-6 0-0 11, Jones 3-6 2-4 9, Jump 4-6 0-0 11, Wilson 1-3 1-1 3, Belibi 5-6 2-4 12, Jerome 0-1 1-2 1, Prechtel 1-2 2-4 4, Hamilton 1-1 0-0 3, Lacie Hull 0-2 3-3 3, Bosgana 1-3 0-0 2, Demetre 4-5 0-0 9, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Iriafen 3-5 4-5 10, Van Gytenbeek 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-55 17-26 91

Morgan St. 3 16 3 14 36
Stanford 21 18 24 28 91

3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 2-8 (Brisker 2-2, Henson 0-2, McCalla 0-2, Redd 0-1, Payne 0-1), Stanford 10-22 (Hull 3-4, Jones 1-2, Jump 3-4, Wilson 0-2, Jerome 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Hamilton 1-1, Hull 0-1, Bosgana 0-1, Demetre 1-2, Van Gytenbeek 1-3). Assists_Morgan St. 1 (Payne 1), Stanford 18 (Hull 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Morgan St. 20 (Team 4-7), Stanford 39 (Team 2-6). Total Fouls_Morgan St. 22, Stanford 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,696.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell