No. 3 Stanford 91, Morgan St. 36

MORGAN ST. (0-2)
Addison 0-2 0-0 0, McCrae 0-0 0-0 0, Brisker 6-10 8-10 22, Henson 0-9 6-7 6, McCalla 0-3 0-0 0, Redd 1-6 1-2 3, Atmore 1-7 3-4 5, Bumbray 0-0 0-0 0, Demeza 0-1 0-0 0, Benoit 0-0 0-0 0, Black 0-2 0-0 0, Hines 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-2 0, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 8-41 18-25 36
STANFORD (1-0)
Brink 4-6 2-3 10, Lexie Hull 4-6 0-0 11, Jones 3-6 2-4 9, Jump 4-6 0-0 11, Wilson 1-3 1-1 3, Belibi 5-6 2-4 12, Jerome 0-1 1-2 1, Prechtel 1-2 2-4 4, Hamilton 1-1 0-0 3, Lacie Hull 0-2 3-3 3, Bosgana 1-3 0-0 2, Demetre 4-5 0-0 9, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Iriafen 3-5 4-5 10, Van Gytenbeek 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-55 17-26 91
|Morgan St.
|3
|16
|3
|14
|—
|36
|Stanford
|21
|18
|24
|28
|—
|91
3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 2-8 (Brisker 2-2, Henson 0-2, McCalla 0-2, Redd 0-1, Payne 0-1), Stanford 10-22 (Hull 3-4, Jones 1-2, Jump 3-4, Wilson 0-2, Jerome 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Hamilton 1-1, Hull 0-1, Bosgana 0-1, Demetre 1-2, Van Gytenbeek 1-3). Assists_Morgan St. 1 (Payne 1), Stanford 18 (Hull 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Morgan St. 20 (Team 4-7), Stanford 39 (Team 2-6). Total Fouls_Morgan St. 22, Stanford 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,696.
