No. 4 Indiana 72, Norfolk St. 42

NORFOLK ST. (2-2)

Jones 2-7 0-0 5, Mahoganie Williams 0-9 0-0 0, Fields 0-6 0-0 0, Francis 4-9 3-4 12, Franklin 3-8 1-2 8, Savage 0-1 0-0 0, Downs 3-9 0-0 9, Diawara 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 0-4 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0, Danaijah Williams 3-5 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-60 6-8 42

INDIANA (3-0)

Gulbe 9-13 1-1 22, Holmes 11-15 0-0 22, Berger 2-9 2-3 6, Cardano-Hillary 0-5 1-2 1, Patberg 5-9 5-6 17, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Hose 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Berry 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 0-0 2-2 2, Moore-McNeil 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-2 2-2 2, Zaric 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-53 13-16 72

Norfolk St. 14 7 15 6 — 42 Indiana 17 22 18 15 — 72

3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 6-22 (Jones 1-1, Williams 0-3, Fields 0-5, Francis 1-1, Franklin 1-2, Downs 3-5, Diawara 0-1, Turner 0-3, Williams 0-1), Indiana 5-12 (Gulbe 3-4, Cardano-Hillary 0-2, Patberg 2-5, Peterson 0-1). Assists_Norfolk St. 8 (Francis 6), Indiana 22 (Berger 11). Fouled Out_Norfolk St. Jones. Rebounds_Norfolk St. 27 (Franklin 3-5), Indiana 47 (Team 5-7). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 22, Indiana 9. Technical Fouls_Norfolk St. Savage 1, Indiana Browne 1. A_3,398.

