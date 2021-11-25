On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 4 Kansas 71, North Texas 59

The Associated Press
November 25, 2021 4:31 pm
NORTH TEXAS (2-1)

Bell 3-5 2-2 9, Ousmane 1-3 1-2 3, Jones 4-9 0-1 8, McBride 2-10 0-0 4, Murray 2-7 0-0 4, Perry 8-18 6-6 23, Scott 2-3 0-0 5, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Stone 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Zephir 1-2 0-0 3, Browne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 9-11 59.

KANSAS (3-0)

McCormack 1-7 1-2 3, Agbaji 6-12 4-4 18, Braun 6-8 3-3 16, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, R.Martin 6-10 0-0 15, Wilson 3-4 1-3 7, Lightfoot 3-5 2-2 8, Coleman-Lands 0-2 0-0 0, Pettiford 0-2 0-0 0, Clemence 1-2 2-4 4, Yesufu 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 26-53 13-19 71.

Halftime_Kansas 35-27. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 4-29 (Zephir 1-1, Bell 1-2, Scott 1-2, Perry 1-6, Wright 0-1, Stone 0-2, Murray 0-4, Jones 0-5, McBride 0-6), Kansas 6-16 (R.Martin 3-6, Agbaji 2-4, Braun 1-3, Coleman-Lands 0-1, Pettiford 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Fouled Out_Bell. Rebounds_North Texas 29 (Bell 5), Kansas 37 (Braun, R.Martin 7). Assists_North Texas 8 (Jones, McBride, Perry 2), Kansas 14 (Wilson 5). Total Fouls_North Texas 19, Kansas 16.

