No. 4 Maryland 81, James Madison 45

MARYLAND (3-0)
Bibby 6-11 5-5 19, Collins 3-12 2-2 9, Reese 3-10 6-8 12, Benzan 3-10 1-2 8, Owusu 5-9 4-4 14, Masonius 4-6 0-0 8, Chardon 0-0 0-0 0, Kozlova 0-1 0-2 0, Sellers 3-7 2-2 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-66 20-25 81
JAMES MADISON (1-1)
Goodman 3-4 0-2 6, Carodine 0-1 0-0 0, Green 1-2 0-0 3, Hazell 3-9 1-1 7, Jefferson 8-15 0-0 16, Tinsley 1-7 1-2 3, Neff 0-5 1-2 1, Ouderkirk 1-4 2-2 4, Pittman 0-5 0-0 0, Tynes 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 3-3 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-55 8-12 45
|Maryland
|29
|17
|22
|13
|—
|81
|James Madison
|10
|13
|13
|9
|—
|45
3-Point Goals_Maryland 7-22 (Bibby 2-6, Collins 1-1, Benzan 1-7, Kozlova 0-1, Sellers 3-7), James Madison 1-18 (Green 1-2, Hazell 0-2, Jefferson 0-2, Tinsley 0-3, Neff 0-3, Ouderkirk 0-3, Pittman 0-2, Williams 0-1). Assists_Maryland 15 (Benzan 5), James Madison 8 (Carodine 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 47 (Reese 8-14), James Madison 32 (Goodman 3-7). Total Fouls_Maryland 19, James Madison 19. Technical Fouls_Maryland Collins 1, James Madison Tynes 1. A_2,887.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments