No. 4 Maryland 97, Longwood 67

November 9, 2021
LONGWOOD (0-1)

Anya 1-2 0-0 2, Akila Smith 4-9 0-0 8, Calhoun 2-2 1-2 7, McMakin 8-22 4-5 22, Tra’dayja Smith 4-10 2-2 11, Germano 0-1 0-0 0, Leroy 1-4 7-9 9, Shipp 2-4 0-0 5, Vennema 0-0 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0, Johns 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-59 14-18 67

MARYLAND (1-0)

Bibby 0-7 2-2 2, Collins 5-9 4-5 16, Reese 8-18 5-7 21, Benzan 4-9 0-0 11, Owusu 7-16 2-2 16, Masonius 4-6 1-1 9, Chardon 1-1 0-0 2, Kozlova 1-3 0-0 3, Sellers 7-12 0-0 17, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-81 14-17 97

Longwood 21 13 13 20 67
Maryland 21 26 29 21 97

3-Point Goals_Longwood 7-22 (Calhoun 2-2, McMakin 2-7, Smith 1-5, Leroy 0-1, Shipp 1-3, Johns 1-4), Maryland 9-19 (Bibby 0-2, Collins 2-4, Benzan 3-5, Kozlova 1-3, Sellers 3-5). Assists_Longwood 13 (Smith 7), Maryland 16 (Benzan 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Longwood 33 (Smith 2-7), Maryland 49 (Reese 8-14). Total Fouls_Longwood 15, Maryland 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,613.

