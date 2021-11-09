No. 4 Villanova 91, Mount St. Mary’s 51

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (0-0)
M.Jefferson 6-7 1-1 13, Offurum 3-7 2-2 9, Opoku 4-8 2-2 11, Benjamin 3-8 0-0 7, Reaves 1-4 0-0 2, Leffew 3-5 1-1 7, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Barton 0-1 0-1 0, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Cordilia 0-0 0-1 0, Elliott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 6-8 51.
VILLANOVA (0-0)
Dixon 2-4 2-2 7, Samuels 7-8 2-2 17, Slater 5-7 2-2 17, Gillespie 5-12 0-0 13, J.Moore 9-15 3-4 27, Daniels 1-2 4-4 6, Longino 1-3 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, Njoku 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-56 13-14 91.
Halftime_Villanova 45-21. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 3-12 (Opoku 1-1, Offurum 1-2, Benjamin 1-5, Elliott 0-1, Leffew 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Thomas 0-1), Villanova 16-30 (J.Moore 6-8, Slater 5-7, Gillespie 3-8, Dixon 1-1, Samuels 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Longino 0-2). Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 25 (M.Jefferson, Opoku, Leffew 5), Villanova 23 (Samuels 6). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 16 (Benjamin 4), Villanova 21 (J.Moore 7). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 15, Villanova 15.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments