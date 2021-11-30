Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 5 Baylor 73, Morehead St. 28

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 10:21 pm
< a min read
      

MOREHEAD ST. (1-5)

Claude 3-15 0-0 8, McDonald 3-10 0-0 6, Rainford 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 2-15 0-0 5, Browning 0-5 1-2 1, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Gaines-Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 2-2 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 11-55 3-4 28

BAYLOR (7-1)

Smith 3-7 4-4 10, Egbo 5-7 1-2 11, Andrews 7-12 0-0 20, Asberry 5-13 0-0 14, Lewis 1-4 0-2 3, Bickle 3-6 3-3 9, McDaniel 2-4 0-0 6, Gillispie 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-55 8-11 73

Morehead St. 9 8 5 6 28
Baylor 20 17 23 13 73

3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 3-21 (Claude 2-6, McDonald 0-2, Moore 0-4, Smith 1-8, Adams 0-1), Baylor 13-29 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 6-8, Asberry 4-12, Lewis 1-4, Bickle 0-2, McDaniel 2-2). Assists_Morehead St. 5 (McDonald 2), Baylor 21 (Egbo 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Morehead St. 27 (Claude 2-6), Baylor 48 (Bickle 4-6). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 14, Baylor 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,939.

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony