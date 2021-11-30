No. 5 Baylor 73, Morehead St. 28

MOREHEAD ST. (1-5)

Claude 3-15 0-0 8, McDonald 3-10 0-0 6, Rainford 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 2-15 0-0 5, Browning 0-5 1-2 1, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Gaines-Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 2-2 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 11-55 3-4 28

BAYLOR (7-1)

Smith 3-7 4-4 10, Egbo 5-7 1-2 11, Andrews 7-12 0-0 20, Asberry 5-13 0-0 14, Lewis 1-4 0-2 3, Bickle 3-6 3-3 9, McDaniel 2-4 0-0 6, Gillispie 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-55 8-11 73

Morehead St. 9 8 5 6 — 28 Baylor 20 17 23 13 — 73

3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 3-21 (Claude 2-6, McDonald 0-2, Moore 0-4, Smith 1-8, Adams 0-1), Baylor 13-29 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 6-8, Asberry 4-12, Lewis 1-4, Bickle 0-2, McDaniel 2-2). Assists_Morehead St. 5 (McDonald 2), Baylor 21 (Egbo 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Morehead St. 27 (Claude 2-6), Baylor 48 (Bickle 4-6). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 14, Baylor 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,939.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.