No. 5 NC State 100, Towson 52

TOWSON (3-1)
Kubek 3-9 1-1 7, Rivera 3-16 2-2 9, Evans 0-3 1-2 1, Gary 1-5 0-0 2, Nelson 7-16 2-2 17, Napoleon 1-2 0-0 2, Dodson 1-3 1-2 3, Fulmore 0-0 0-2 0, Williams 3-11 0-0 7, Wilson 2-6 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-71 7-11 52
NC STATE (3-1)
Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Cunane 5-9 5-5 15, Brown-Turner 5-9 0-0 13, Crutchfield 2-4 1-1 6, Perez 3-4 2-2 11, Hobby 6-7 0-0 12, Hayes 0-5 5-8 5, Johnson 7-10 1-1 16, Bryant 2-4 0-0 4, Hart 2-2 0-0 4, James 4-7 0-2 9, Timmons 2-7 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-68 14-19 100
|Towson
|5
|15
|11
|21
|—
|52
|NC State
|26
|24
|28
|22
|—
|100
3-Point Goals_Towson 3-31 (Kubek 0-2, Rivera 1-10, Evans 0-1, Gary 0-4, Nelson 1-5, Dodson 0-1, Williams 1-4, Wilson 0-4), NC State 10-20 (Brown-Turner 3-5, Crutchfield 1-2, Perez 3-4, Hayes 0-1, Johnson 1-3, Bryant 0-1, James 1-2, Timmons 1-2). Assists_Towson 3 (Evans 1), NC State 20 (Hayes 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Towson 30 (Evans 3-10), NC State 54 (Hayes 5-12). Total Fouls_Towson 16, NC State 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,361.
