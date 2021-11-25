On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

No. 5 NC State 78, No. 2 Maryland 60

The Associated Press
November 25, 2021 2:04 pm
MARYLAND (6-1)

Bibby 3-12 0-0 8, Collins 1-7 0-0 2, Reese 9-14 5-7 24, Owusu 5-17 4-4 14, Sellers 5-15 0-2 12, Chardon 0-0 0-0 0, Kozlova 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-67 9-13 60

NC STATE (5-1)

Jones 1-2 0-1 2, Cunane 8-9 4-4 20, Brown-Turner 6-17 0-0 12, Crutchfield 1-4 0-0 3, Perez 4-8 1-2 11, Boyd 3-3 1-1 7, Hobby 1-2 0-0 2, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 7-17 0-0 17, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, James 2-5 0-0 4, Timmons 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-68 6-8 78

Maryland 12 15 19 14 60
NC State 22 27 18 11 78

3-Point Goals_Maryland 5-24 (Bibby 2-8, Collins 0-5, Reese 1-2, Sellers 2-8, Kozlova 0-1), NC State 6-21 (Brown-Turner 0-4, Crutchfield 1-3, Perez 2-5, Johnson 3-8, James 0-1). Assists_Maryland 13 (Owusu 5), NC State 15 (Johnson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 34 (Reese 3-9), NC State 47 (Cunane 5-10). Total Fouls_Maryland 15, NC State 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Sports News

