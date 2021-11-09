No. 5 Texas 92, Houston Baptist 48

HOUSTON BAPTIST (0-0)
Hofman 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Tordoff 1-2 2-5 4, Boothman 5-12 0-1 12, Tse 0-7 0-1 0, Proctor 4-7 0-6 10, Lee 4-7 3-4 11, Long 1-5 3-3 6, Courseault 0-5 0-0 0, Iyeyemi 0-1 2-2 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-50 10-22 48.
TEXAS (0-0)
Allen 3-3 2-3 8, Bishop 3-3 4-6 10, Carr 4-7 1-2 10, Jones 4-7 0-0 11, Ramey 4-6 0-0 11, Mitchell 4-7 4-4 13, Febres 2-4 2-4 8, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Tyson 5-5 1-1 11, Askew 1-3 1-2 4, Benson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-50 15-22 92.
Halftime_Texas 43-27. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 6-17 (Proctor 2-2, Boothman 2-6, Hofman 1-2, Long 1-4, Tse 0-1, Courseault 0-2), Texas 13-23 (Ramey 3-4, Jones 3-6, Febres 2-4, Askew 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Carr 1-3, Cunningham 0-1). Fouled Out_Cunningham. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 27 (Proctor 7), Texas 32 (Allen 6). Assists_Houston Baptist 6 (Hofman, Boothman, Tse, Lee, Long, Moore 1), Texas 20 (Carr 6). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 22, Texas 19.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments