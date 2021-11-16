No. 5 Villanova 100, Howard 81

HOWARD (3-1)

Brumant 2-4 2-2 6, Settle 6-9 0-0 13, Bibbs 5-7 4-5 16, Hawkins 6-14 1-2 16, Richmond 2-2 0-0 4, Foster 7-12 0-1 19, Wood 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Weaver 0-1 2-3 2, Vidmar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-53 9-13 81.

VILLANOVA (2-1)

Dixon 3-4 2-2 9, Samuels 3-3 4-4 11, Slater 6-8 7-7 23, Gillespie 6-13 4-4 21, Moore 6-12 2-2 16, Daniels 3-5 3-3 9, Arcidiacono 1-3 2-2 4, Longino 1-4 2-2 5, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Njoku 1-1 0-0 2, Voigt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-53 26-26 100.

Halftime_Villanova 52-44. 3-Point Goals_Howard 12-24 (Foster 5-9, Hawkins 3-6, Bibbs 2-4, Settle 1-2, Wood 1-3), Villanova 14-30 (Gillespie 5-12, Slater 4-4, Moore 2-6, Dixon 1-1, Samuels 1-1, Longino 1-3, Daniels 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-2). Rebounds_Howard 15 (Richmond 4), Villanova 26 (Dixon 7). Assists_Howard 20 (Hawkins 11), Villanova 22 (Samuels, Arcidiacono 4). Total Fouls_Howard 21, Villanova 12.

