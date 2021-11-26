No. 6 Baylor 62, Arizona St. 52

BAYLOR (5-1)

Smith 7-14 3-4 17, Egbo 4-14 3-4 11, Andrews 2-9 0-3 5, Asberry 3-7 0-0 7, Lewis 3-8 9-12 15, Bickle 2-3 1-1 5, McDaniel 0-1 2-2 2, Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 18-26 62

ARIZONA ST. (2-4)

Besselink 2-7 4-8 8, Gilles 5-13 0-1 10, Hanson 1-3 2-2 5, Loville 2-14 1-1 5, Simmons 2-4 4-4 9, Levings 1-4 0-0 2, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Basallo 3-7 0-0 6, Bosquez 1-4 2-2 4, Erikstrup 1-2 0-0 3, Sousa 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-59 13-18 52

Baylor 17 16 16 13 — 62 Arizona St. 11 9 11 21 — 52

3-Point Goals_Baylor 2-9 (Andrews 1-2, Asberry 1-4, Lewis 0-2, Bickle 0-1), Arizona St. 3-19 (Besselink 0-1, Gilles 0-3, Hanson 1-2, Loville 0-4, Simmons 1-2, Levings 0-3, Basallo 0-1, Bosquez 0-1, Erikstrup 1-2). Assists_Baylor 11 (Lewis 5), Arizona St. 8 (Besselink 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Baylor 42 (Bickle 3-8), Arizona St. 41 (Gilles 5-14). Total Fouls_Baylor 15, Arizona St. 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_155.

