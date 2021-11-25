No. 6 Baylor 68, Fordham 45

FORDHAM (3-2)

Downey 2-7 0-0 4, Jonassen 2-5 2-2 6, DeWolfe 4-15 0-0 10, Dingle 2-10 0-0 4, Heremaia 4-8 3-3 14, Tavui 0-0 0-0 0, Karpell 0-0 0-0 0, Polisano 1-1 0-0 3, Thaqi 0-0 0-0 0, Flood 2-7 0-0 4, Nyborg 0-2 0-0 0, Prior 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-56 5-5 45

BAYLOR (4-1)

Smith 8-16 3-5 19, Egbo 0-9 2-2 2, Andrews 4-8 0-0 10, Asberry 4-6 0-0 10, Lewis 6-9 2-4 15, Bickle 3-7 1-1 8, McDaniel 0-1 1-2 1, Owens 0-1 1-2 1, Gillispie 0-1 2-2 2, Katramados 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-58 12-18 68

Fordham 11 13 10 11 — 45 Baylor 14 6 24 24 — 68

3-Point Goals_Fordham 6-22 (Downey 0-5, DeWolfe 2-7, Dingle 0-1, Heremaia 3-6, Polisano 1-1, Flood 0-2), Baylor 6-15 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 2-2, Asberry 2-4, Lewis 1-3, Bickle 1-3, McDaniel 0-1, Owens 0-1). Assists_Fordham 10 (Downey 3), Baylor 12 (Lewis 6). Fouled Out_Fordham Dingle. Rebounds_Fordham 32 (Jonassen 2-4), Baylor 41 (Smith 5-15). Total Fouls_Fordham 20, Baylor 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_103.

