No. 6 Baylor 78, New Orleans 39

NEW ORLEANS (0-2)
Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Ellis 5-14 5-6 16, Mathis 5-8 4-4 14, Cordis 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 1-3 0-0 3, Gipson 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 2-5 2-2 6, Offutt 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-40 11-14 39
BAYLOR (3-0)
Smith 3-5 7-7 13, Egbo 11-12 0-1 22, Andrews 5-8 0-0 12, Asberry 2-9 0-0 5, Lewis 3-7 0-2 8, Bickle 3-8 4-6 10, McDaniel 2-4 0-2 5, Owens 0-2 0-0 0, Gillispie 1-1 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-56 12-19 78
|New Orleans
|15
|6
|6
|12
|—
|39
|Baylor
|23
|17
|19
|19
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 2-12 (Scott 0-1, Davis 0-4, Ellis 1-4, Randle 1-1, Pryor 0-1, Offutt 0-1), Baylor 6-22 (Andrews 2-4, Asberry 1-7, Lewis 2-5, Bickle 0-1, McDaniel 1-3, Owens 0-2). Assists_New Orleans 3 (Cooper 1), Baylor 20 (Andrews 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 24 (Randle 2-5), Baylor 35 (Egbo 8-11). Total Fouls_New Orleans 18, Baylor 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,109.
