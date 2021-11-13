No. 6 Michigan 77, Prairie View 49

PRAIRIE VIEW (0-2)
Briscoe 0-1 0-0 0, Cox 1-3 0-0 3, Daniels 3-10 1-2 7, Gambrell 3-9 3-3 11, Wiliams 1-6 0-0 2, Bell 1-4 0-1 2, Douglas 4-14 6-6 15, Roberts 1-7 1-2 3, Guess 0-3 0-0 0, Kendall 1-1 0-0 2, Ware 1-2 0-0 2, Hughes 1-2 0-0 2, McDougal 0-1 0-0 0, Myles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-63 11-14 49.
MICHIGAN (2-0)
Johns 1-3 0-1 2, Dickinson 5-8 0-3 11, Brooks 4-7 4-4 15, Jones 3-7 3-7 10, Houstan 5-10 0-0 13, Bufkin 3-4 1-2 8, Diabate 2-3 2-3 6, Williams 2-6 3-4 8, Collins 0-1 1-2 1, Howard 0-3 0-0 0, Nunez 0-3 1-2 1, Faulds 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 25-55 17-32 77.
Halftime_Michigan 42-23. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 4-18 (Gambrell 2-5, Cox 1-1, Douglas 1-3, McDougal 0-1, Ware 0-1, Wiliams 0-1, Roberts 0-2, Daniels 0-4), Michigan 10-29 (Brooks 3-5, Houstan 3-8, Dickinson 1-1, Bufkin 1-2, Jones 1-2, Williams 1-3, Collins 0-1, Johns 0-1, Howard 0-3, Nunez 0-3). Fouled Out_Cox. Rebounds_Prairie View 29 (Daniels 8), Michigan 50 (Dickinson 10). Assists_Prairie View 7 (Douglas 2), Michigan 13 (Jones 5). Total Fouls_Prairie View 26, Michigan 15.
