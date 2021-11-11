No. 7 Baylor 81, Texas-Arlington 54

BAYLOR (2-0)
Smith 8-9 5-5 21, Egbo 3-5 0-0 6, Andrews 5-15 4-5 15, Asberry 6-15 0-0 17, Lewis 4-9 1-2 12, Bickle 2-4 3-3 7, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 1-4 1-2 3, Gillispie 0-1 0-0 0, Katramados 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 14-17 81
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (0-1)
Jacobs 6-9 2-3 14, Smith 1-3 1-4 3, Benjamin 3-11 2-2 8, Chastain 2-6 0-0 5, Milton 2-11 4-4 8, Halverson 2-6 2-4 6, Ferrell 0-3 0-0 0, Hawkins 2-7 0-0 4, Chaney 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 4-4 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-60 15-21 54
|Baylor
|24
|14
|20
|23
|—
|81
|Texas-Arlington
|15
|17
|9
|13
|—
|54
3-Point Goals_Baylor 9-25 (Andrews 1-5, Asberry 5-11, Lewis 3-7, Owens 0-2), Texas-Arlington 1-17 (Jacobs 0-1, Smith 0-1, Benjamin 0-4, Chastain 1-2, Milton 0-1, Ferrell 0-2, Hawkins 0-5, Jones 0-1). Assists_Baylor 16 (Lewis 4), Texas-Arlington 9 (Milton 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Baylor 42 (Smith 5-16), Texas-Arlington 37 (Hawkins 4-5). Total Fouls_Baylor 16, Texas-Arlington 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,182.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments