No. 7 Baylor 81, Texas-Arlington 54

November 11, 2021 11:29 pm
BAYLOR (2-0)

Smith 8-9 5-5 21, Egbo 3-5 0-0 6, Andrews 5-15 4-5 15, Asberry 6-15 0-0 17, Lewis 4-9 1-2 12, Bickle 2-4 3-3 7, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 1-4 1-2 3, Gillispie 0-1 0-0 0, Katramados 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 14-17 81

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (0-1)

Jacobs 6-9 2-3 14, Smith 1-3 1-4 3, Benjamin 3-11 2-2 8, Chastain 2-6 0-0 5, Milton 2-11 4-4 8, Halverson 2-6 2-4 6, Ferrell 0-3 0-0 0, Hawkins 2-7 0-0 4, Chaney 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 4-4 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-60 15-21 54

Baylor 24 14 20 23 81
Texas-Arlington 15 17 9 13 54

3-Point Goals_Baylor 9-25 (Andrews 1-5, Asberry 5-11, Lewis 3-7, Owens 0-2), Texas-Arlington 1-17 (Jacobs 0-1, Smith 0-1, Benjamin 0-4, Chastain 1-2, Milton 0-1, Ferrell 0-2, Hawkins 0-5, Jones 0-1). Assists_Baylor 16 (Lewis 4), Texas-Arlington 9 (Milton 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Baylor 42 (Smith 5-16), Texas-Arlington 37 (Hawkins 4-5). Total Fouls_Baylor 16, Texas-Arlington 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,182.

