No. 7 Duke puts streak on line vs Lafayette

Lafayette (0-3) vs. No. 7 Duke (4-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Lafayette. Lafayette came up short in an 85-57 game at Penn in its last outing. Duke is coming off a 92-52 home win over Gardner-Webb in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The Leopards have been led by Neal Quinn and Kyle Jenkins. Quinn is averaging 11 points and 8.3 rebounds while Jenkins is accounting for 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. The Blue Devils have been led by Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore Jr.. Banchero has accounted for 17 points and 8.5 rebounds while Moore has averaged 15 points, six rebounds and 5.3 assists per outing.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Moore has accounted for 40 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. Moore has 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Duke has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 54.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke has committed a turnover on just 15.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all ACC teams. The Blue Devils have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.

