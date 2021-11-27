No. 7 Nova looks to extend streak vs La Salle

No. 7 Villanova (3-2) vs. La Salle (2-2)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Villanova looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over La Salle. Villanova has won by an average of 14 points in its last seven wins over the Explorers. La Salle’s last win in the series came on Nov. 25, 2012, a 77-74 win.

STEPPING UP: Justin Moore is averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Wildcats. Collin Gillespie is also a key facilitator, accounting for 16 points and four assists per game. The Explorers have been led by Jack Clark, who is averaging 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MOORE: J. Moore has connected on 48.3 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Explorers. La Salle has 43 assists on 76 field goals (56.6 percent) over its past three contests while Villanova has assists on 51 of 81 field goals (63 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Villanova offense has turned the ball over on 9.9 percent of its possessions, the second-best mark in Division I. 21.3 percent of all La Salle possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Explorers are ranked 274th, nationally).

