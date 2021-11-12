No. 7 Purdue 92, Indiana St. 67

INDIANA ST. (1-1)
Stephens 2-7 2-3 6, Bledson 2-9 2-2 6, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 5-8 0-0 10, Neese 4-11 5-5 15, Thomas 3-10 0-0 9, Larry 3-5 0-2 6, Tucker 3-6 2-2 8, Hobbs 2-5 0-0 4, Wilbar 0-2 0-0 0, Hittle 1-1 0-0 3, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 11-14 67.
PURDUE (2-0)
Furst 4-7 4-5 12, Edey 8-9 6-7 22, Ivey 10-13 5-7 27, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Thompson 1-3 1-3 4, Newman 2-8 2-2 8, Williams 3-6 4-6 11, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Morton 1-2 0-0 2, Barrett 0-1 0-0 0, Frost 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-2 0, Wulbrun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 22-32 92.
Halftime_Purdue 51-30. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 6-26 (Thomas 3-8, Neese 2-6, Hittle 1-1, Larry 0-1, Wilbar 0-1, Henry 0-2, Hobbs 0-2, Stephens 0-2, Bledson 0-3), Purdue 8-20 (Ivey 2-4, Newman 2-5, Stefanovic 2-5, Williams 1-1, Thompson 1-3, Furst 0-1, Hunter 0-1). Rebounds_Indiana St. 26 (Neese, Tucker 6), Purdue 40 (Edey 10). Assists_Indiana St. 14 (Thomas 5), Purdue 19 (Ivey, Stefanovic 4). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 25, Purdue 14. A_14,804 (14,846).
