No. 7 Stanford 69, No. 4 Indiana 66

STANFORD (4-1)
Brink 10-24 1-6 21, Prechtel 3-7 0-0 6, Lacie Hull 2-4 2-2 7, Lexie Hull 1-6 1-2 3, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Belibi 6-11 2-4 14, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 1-1 0-0 3, Jones 3-8 2-2 8, Jump 2-4 0-0 5, Demetre 0-0 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Iriafen 0-1 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-70 8-18 69
INDIANA (4-1)
Gulbe 3-13 1-2 8, Holmes 3-12 0-0 6, Berger 4-19 4-6 12, Cardano-Hillary 5-10 5-8 18, Patberg 7-14 4-4 19, Hose 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 0-2 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-71 14-20 66
|Stanford
|17
|20
|18
|14
|—
|69
|Indiana
|14
|20
|18
|14
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Stanford 3-12 (Brink 0-1, Prechtel 0-3, Hull 1-2, Hull 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hamilton 1-1, Jones 0-1, Jump 1-2), Indiana 6-14 (Gulbe 1-4, Berger 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 3-5, Patberg 1-3, Moore-McNeil 1-1). Assists_Stanford 16 (Brink 5), Indiana 10 (Berger 7). Fouled Out_Stanford Lexie Hull. Rebounds_Stanford 59 (Brink 7-22), Indiana 38 (Holmes 4-10). Total Fouls_Stanford 17, Indiana 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments