No. 7 Stanford 77, Portland 55

PORTLAND (2-1)

Cochrane 4-10 0-0 8, Fowler 6-10 1-1 13, Andrews 4-5 2-2 11, Muhlheim 1-2 1-2 4, Shearer 1-3 2-3 5, Burnham 4-7 4-4 12, Frawley 0-1 0-0 0, Kaitu’u 0-0 0-0 0, Lenzie 0-2 0-0 0, Pflug 1-3 0-0 2, Sewell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-43 10-12 55

STANFORD (2-1)

Brink 7-10 7-11 21, Lacie Hull 0-0 0-0 0, Lexie Hull 2-10 2-6 7, Jones 8-16 1-2 17, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Belibi 1-2 0-0 2, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 2-5 1-1 6, Jump 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 0-0 0-0 0, Demetre 5-6 1-2 11, Emma-Nnopu 1-1 0-0 2, Iriafen 4-9 1-4 9, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-63 13-26 77

Portland 11 13 22 9 — 55 Stanford 20 23 18 16 — 77

3-Point Goals_Portland 3-12 (Fowler 0-2, Andrews 1-2, Muhlheim 1-2, Shearer 1-3, Burnham 0-1, Frawley 0-1, Pflug 0-1), Stanford 2-6 (Hull 1-3, Jones 0-1, Prechtel 1-1, Jump 0-1). Assists_Portland 11 (Cochrane 4), Stanford 20 (Jones 10). Fouled Out_Portland Kaitu’u. Rebounds_Portland 31 (Fowler 3-8), Stanford 33 (Jones 7-12). Total Fouls_Portland 23, Stanford 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,352.

