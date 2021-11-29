No. 7 Texas 73, Sam Houston St. 57

SAM HOUSTON ST. (2-4)
Ikpe 1-3 0-0 2, Lampley 3-11 2-2 11, May 5-7 0-0 11, Ray 3-6 2-2 10, Flagg 7-15 0-3 16, Nicholas 2-3 1-2 5, Cook 0-4 0-0 0, Powers 0-1 0-0 0, Scroggins 0-1 0-0 0, Karwowski 1-1 0-0 2, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 5-9 57.
TEXAS (5-1)
Allen 2-5 8-10 12, Mitchell 2-4 1-1 6, Carr 6-12 3-4 19, Febres 1-1 0-0 3, Ramey 6-10 0-1 14, Jones 6-9 0-0 14, Askew 0-1 0-0 0, Bishop 1-1 0-0 3, Cunningham 0-0 2-2 2, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Licon 0-1 0-0 0, Tyson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-44 14-18 73.
Halftime_Texas 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 8-21 (Lampley 3-9, Ray 2-2, Flagg 2-4, May 1-1, Nicholas 0-1, Cook 0-4), Texas 11-22 (Carr 4-7, Ramey 2-4, Jones 2-5, Bishop 1-1, Febres 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Allen 0-1, Askew 0-1). Fouled Out_Ikpe. Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 27 (Flagg 9), Texas 21 (Allen 5). Assists_Sam Houston St. 12 (Ikpe, Ray 3), Texas 16 (Allen 7). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 17, Texas 12.
