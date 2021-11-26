No. 9 Arizona 75, DePaul 68

ARIZONA (6-0)
Reese 7-15 5-8 19, Thomas 3-3 1-2 8, Ware 4-7 4-6 12, Pellington 6-11 1-5 14, Yeaney 3-6 0-0 6, Copeland 5-5 0-1 10, Love 0-1 1-2 1, Chavez 2-3 0-0 5, Conner 0-1 0-0 0, Pueyo 0-2 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-54 12-24 75
DEPAUL (4-2)
Morrow 7-16 9-14 24, Church 5-10 1-1 13, Held 3-8 2-5 9, Morris 5-22 0-0 10, Rogers 2-10 0-2 5, Purcell 0-0 0-0 0, Bekelja 1-3 0-0 2, Collier 1-2 2-2 5, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-71 14-24 68
|Arizona
|19
|17
|15
|24
|—
|75
|DePaul
|17
|17
|17
|17
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Arizona 3-9 (Reese 0-2, Thomas 1-1, Pellington 1-1, Yeaney 0-1, Love 0-1, Chavez 1-2, Pueyo 0-1), DePaul 6-23 (Morrow 1-4, Church 2-4, Held 1-3, Morris 0-5, Rogers 1-4, Bekelja 0-1, Collier 1-2). Assists_Arizona 14 (Yeaney 6), DePaul 11 (Held 4). Fouled Out_DePaul Church, Collier. Rebounds_Arizona 39 (Team 3-7), DePaul 42 (Rogers 4-5). Total Fouls_Arizona 21, DePaul 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
