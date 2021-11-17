No. 9 Baylor 92, Cent. Arkansas 47

CENT. ARKANSAS (0-3)

Chatham 4-7 0-0 8, Cooper 0-4 0-0 0, Hunter 0-7 3-4 3, Baker 0-3 0-0 0, Hall 3-13 3-4 10, Reeves 5-10 0-0 10, Kayouloud 5-9 3-4 14, Cato 1-3 0-0 2, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0, Shittu 0-2 0-0 0, Munson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 9-12 47.

BAYLOR (3-0)

Thamba 0-3 2-3 2, Akinjo 5-9 6-8 18, Flagler 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 8-13 3-4 19, Mayer 5-15 2-2 12, Sochan 3-9 0-3 6, Cryer 9-15 0-0 20, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-4 0-1 4, Bonner 1-2 0-0 3, Turner 1-1 0-0 2, Dainja 1-3 0-0 2, Loveday 0-0 0-0 0, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Paul 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-78 13-21 92.

Halftime_Baylor 43-20. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 2-14 (Hall 1-2, Kayouloud 1-3, Cato 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Baker 0-2, Hunter 0-4), Baylor 5-21 (Akinjo 2-2, Cryer 2-5, Bonner 1-2, Flagler 0-1, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 0-2, Sochan 0-3, Mayer 0-6). Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 32 (Hall 10), Baylor 50 (Sochan 13). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 9 (Baker, Hall, Bounds 2), Baylor 21 (Akinjo 10). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 21, Baylor 15. A_6,667 (10,284).

