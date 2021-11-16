On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 9 Baylor meets Central Ark.

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 6:31 am
< a min read
      

Central Arkansas (0-2) vs. No. 9 Baylor (2-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Baylor hosts Central Arkansas in an early season matchup. Central Arkansas fell short in an 85-53 game at Butler on Friday. Baylor is coming off an 89-60 home win against Nicholls State on Monday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Baylor’s LJ Cryer has averaged 16.5 points while Kendall Brown has put up 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. For Central Arkansas, Camren Hunter has averaged 12 points while Darious Hall has put up eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.CLUTCH CAMREN: Hunter has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 40 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

SECOND CHANCES: Baylor has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 43.2 percent this year. That figure is ranked 15th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Central Arkansas stands at just 21.3 percent (ranked 257th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn