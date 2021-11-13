No. 9 Duke 67, Campbell 56

CAMPBELL (2-0)
Carralero 4-14 2-2 12, Clemons 7-10 3-5 18, McCullough 1-4 0-0 3, Whitfield 1-10 0-0 2, Henderson 8-15 1-2 18, Thompson 1-8 0-0 3, Stajcic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 6-9 56.
DUKE (3-0)
Banchero 7-11 4-5 18, Moore 6-13 1-2 15, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Keels 2-9 0-0 6, Roach 6-10 1-2 14, Baker 3-5 2-2 11, John 0-0 0-0 0, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-50 8-11 67.
Halftime_Duke 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 6-23 (Carralero 2-2, Clemons 1-1, McCullough 1-3, Henderson 1-5, Thompson 1-6, Whitfield 0-6), Duke 9-23 (Baker 3-5, Keels 2-5, Moore 2-5, Griffin 1-1, Roach 1-4, Banchero 0-3). Rebounds_Campbell 29 (Henderson 11), Duke 30 (Banchero 7). Assists_Campbell 14 (Carralero 4), Duke 16 (Moore 5). Total Fouls_Campbell 15, Duke 12.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments