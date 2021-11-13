On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 9 Duke 67, Campbell 56

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 10:04 pm
< a min read
      

CAMPBELL (2-0)

Carralero 4-14 2-2 12, Clemons 7-10 3-5 18, McCullough 1-4 0-0 3, Whitfield 1-10 0-0 2, Henderson 8-15 1-2 18, Thompson 1-8 0-0 3, Stajcic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 6-9 56.

DUKE (3-0)

Banchero 7-11 4-5 18, Moore 6-13 1-2 15, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Keels 2-9 0-0 6, Roach 6-10 1-2 14, Baker 3-5 2-2 11, John 0-0 0-0 0, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-50 8-11 67.

Halftime_Duke 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 6-23 (Carralero 2-2, Clemons 1-1, McCullough 1-3, Henderson 1-5, Thompson 1-6, Whitfield 0-6), Duke 9-23 (Baker 3-5, Keels 2-5, Moore 2-5, Griffin 1-1, Roach 1-4, Banchero 0-3). Rebounds_Campbell 29 (Henderson 11), Duke 30 (Banchero 7). Assists_Campbell 14 (Carralero 4), Duke 16 (Moore 5). Total Fouls_Campbell 15, Duke 12.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell