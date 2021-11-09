No. 9 Duke 79, No. 10 Kentucky 71

KENTUCKY (0-0)
Brooks 4-10 0-0 9, Tshiebwe 8-14 1-1 17, Grady 3-8 0-0 9, Washington 3-14 3-4 9, Wheeler 6-15 2-2 16, Mintz 2-7 0-0 5, Toppin 2-6 0-0 4, Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-77 6-7 71.
DUKE (0-0)
Banchero 7-11 8-9 22, Moore 6-10 0-1 12, Williams 2-4 1-2 5, Keels 10-18 4-6 25, Roach 3-8 0-1 6, John 2-4 1-2 5, Griffin 1-3 0-0 2, Baker 0-2 2-2 2, Blakes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 16-23 79.
Halftime_Duke 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 7-19 (Grady 3-7, Wheeler 2-3, Brooks 1-3, Mintz 1-3, Washington 0-3), Duke 1-12 (Keels 1-4, Baker 0-1, Blakes 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Moore 0-2, Banchero 0-3). Rebounds_Kentucky 38 (Tshiebwe 19), Duke 32 (Banchero, Williams 7). Assists_Kentucky 15 (Wheeler 10), Duke 9 (Moore 4). Total Fouls_Kentucky 20, Duke 15.
