No. 9 Iowa 82, N. Iowa 61

IOWA (3-0)
Warnock 5-10 5-6 17, Czinano 6-12 4-4 16, Clark 9-22 3-5 25, Marshall 3-7 0-0 8, Martin 3-7 0-0 6, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Feuerbach 2-4 0-0 6, Taiwo 1-1 0-0 2, Affolter 0-1 0-0 0, O’Grady 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-67 12-15 82
N. IOWA (1-1)
Gunnels 2-8 1-1 5, Wolf 4-8 0-0 8, Finley 5-16 4-6 17, Kroeger 1-3 0-0 3, Rucker 1-6 0-1 2, Barney 0-0 0-0 0, McCullough 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 1-4 0-0 3, Boffeli 0-2 4-4 4, Green 2-5 0-0 5, Laube 0-2 0-0 0, McDermott 5-10 2-2 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-65 11-14 61
|Iowa
|24
|17
|16
|25
|—
|82
|N. Iowa
|9
|15
|20
|17
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Iowa 10-29 (Warnock 2-6, Clark 4-13, Marshall 2-6, Martin 0-2, Feuerbach 2-2), N. Iowa 8-29 (Gunnels 0-2, Wolf 0-3, Finley 3-8, Kroeger 1-3, Rucker 0-1, McCullough 0-1, Morgan 1-1, Boffeli 0-1, Green 1-3, Laube 0-2, McDermott 2-4). Assists_Iowa 15 (Clark 7), N. Iowa 14 (McDermott 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa 36 (Martin 3-4), N. Iowa 37 (Boffeli 3-6). Total Fouls_Iowa 17, N. Iowa 17. Technical Fouls_Iowa Clark 1. A_3,095.
