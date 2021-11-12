On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 9 Iowa 91, Samford 54

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 12:06 am
< a min read
      

SAMFORD (0-1)

Annie Ramil 2-8 2-2 6, Olivia Ramil 0-3 0-0 0, Battle 3-8 1-1 9, Cournoyer 5-13 0-0 15, Langford 0-2 0-0 0, Wheeler 1-2 0-0 3, Hatcher 2-5 0-0 6, Nelson 4-9 1-2 9, Ngulefac 0-0 2-4 2, Redmond 2-8 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-58 6-9 54

IOWA (2-0)

Warnock 2-2 3-4 8, Czinano 8-11 4-5 20, Clark 8-14 0-0 19, Marshall 2-6 0-0 6, Martin 3-3 0-0 6, Cook 3-4 0-0 6, Feuerbach 4-8 1-2 9, Taiwo 2-4 0-0 6, Affolter 3-3 0-0 6, Ediger 0-1 0-0 0, O’Grady 2-6 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-62 9-13 91

Samford 14 8 15 17 54
Iowa 25 22 21 23 91

3-Point Goals_Samford 10-29 (Ramil 0-2, Ramil 0-1, Battle 2-6, Cournoyer 5-9, Wheeler 1-2, Hatcher 2-4, Redmond 0-5), Iowa 8-22 (Warnock 1-1, Clark 3-8, Marshall 2-5, Cook 0-1, Feuerbach 0-3, Taiwo 2-3, Ediger 0-1). Assists_Samford 11 (Redmond 5), Iowa 24 (Martin 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Samford 30 (Ramil 8-15), Iowa 37 (O’Grady 2-6). Total Fouls_Samford 15, Iowa 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,555.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell