No. 9 Iowa 93, New Hampshire 50

NEW HAMPSHIRE (0-1)
Gogolin 3-3 0-1 6, Delaruelle 1-5 0-0 2, Stuart 0-5 0-0 0, Torres 5-12 3-4 13, Widmeyer 4-12 2-4 13, Grimm 0-0 0-0 0, Kane 2-6 0-0 5, Cote 1-3 0-2 2, Davis 2-5 0-1 5, Fiore 0-1 0-0 0, Groman 1-8 1-2 4, Matulonis 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-64 6-14 50
IOWA (1-0)
Warnock 3-7 6-7 12, Czinano 7-10 0-0 14, Clark 6-10 11-11 26, Marshall 2-5 2-2 8, Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Cook 0-1 2-2 2, Feuerbach 2-5 0-0 5, Taiwo 3-5 2-2 10, Affolter 0-2 0-0 0, Ediger 0-1 2-2 2, O’Grady 3-5 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-56 27-28 93
|New Hampshire
|11
|12
|11
|16
|—
|50
|Iowa
|31
|17
|21
|24
|—
|93
3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 6-24 (Delaruelle 0-2, Stuart 0-3, Torres 0-1, Widmeyer 3-4, Kane 1-4, Davis 1-1, Fiore 0-1, Groman 1-5, Matulonis 0-3), Iowa 8-22 (Warnock 0-3, Clark 3-7, Marshall 2-5, Martin 0-2, Feuerbach 1-2, Taiwo 2-2, Affolter 0-1). Assists_New Hampshire 8 (Torres 5), Iowa 21 (Clark 6). Fouled Out_New Hampshire Cote. Rebounds_New Hampshire 29 (Gogolin 3-4), Iowa 47 (Team 3-4). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 26, Iowa 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,789.
