Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 9 Kentucky 85, Cent. Michigan 57

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 8:57 pm
< a min read
      

CENT. MICHIGAN (1-4)

Bissainthe 3-4 0-0 6, Henderson 1-10 0-0 2, Healy 3-5 0-0 9, Jackson 5-13 0-0 11, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 2-5 1-2 6, Miller 3-7 1-1 8, Stafl 3-7 2-3 9, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Polk 3-4 0-1 6, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Hodgson 0-0 0-0 0, Jergens 0-1 0-0 0, Pavrette 0-0 0-0 0, Sipkovsky 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 4-7 57.

KENTUCKY (6-1)

Brooks 3-10 2-3 9, Tshiebwe 6-8 8-11 20, Grady 3-8 0-0 7, Washington 6-11 0-0 15, Wheeler 3-8 0-0 7, Allen 3-11 2-2 9, Hopkins 3-9 0-0 6, Toppin 3-3 1-2 7, Collins 0-1 3-4 3, Ware 0-0 0-2 0, Canada 1-1 0-0 2, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Watkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-72 16-24 85.

Halftime_Kentucky 51-25. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 7-16 (Healy 3-4, Jackson 1-2, Miller 1-2, Stafl 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Bissainthe 0-1, Henderson 0-3), Kentucky 7-26 (Washington 3-5, Brooks 1-2, Wheeler 1-3, Grady 1-5, Allen 1-7, Payne 0-1, Hopkins 0-3). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 27 (Bissainthe 6), Kentucky 44 (Tshiebwe 16). Assists_Cent. Michigan 11 (Jackson 5), Kentucky 16 (Wheeler 6). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 18, Kentucky 14.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Virginia Guard task force begins federal active duty for Africa mission