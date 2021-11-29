No. 9 Kentucky 85, Cent. Michigan 57

CENT. MICHIGAN (1-4)
Bissainthe 3-4 0-0 6, Henderson 1-10 0-0 2, Healy 3-5 0-0 9, Jackson 5-13 0-0 11, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 2-5 1-2 6, Miller 3-7 1-1 8, Stafl 3-7 2-3 9, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Polk 3-4 0-1 6, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Hodgson 0-0 0-0 0, Jergens 0-1 0-0 0, Pavrette 0-0 0-0 0, Sipkovsky 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 4-7 57.
KENTUCKY (6-1)
Brooks 3-10 2-3 9, Tshiebwe 6-8 8-11 20, Grady 3-8 0-0 7, Washington 6-11 0-0 15, Wheeler 3-8 0-0 7, Allen 3-11 2-2 9, Hopkins 3-9 0-0 6, Toppin 3-3 1-2 7, Collins 0-1 3-4 3, Ware 0-0 0-2 0, Canada 1-1 0-0 2, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Watkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-72 16-24 85.
Halftime_Kentucky 51-25. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 7-16 (Healy 3-4, Jackson 1-2, Miller 1-2, Stafl 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Bissainthe 0-1, Henderson 0-3), Kentucky 7-26 (Washington 3-5, Brooks 1-2, Wheeler 1-3, Grady 1-5, Allen 1-7, Payne 0-1, Hopkins 0-3). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 27 (Bissainthe 6), Kentucky 44 (Tshiebwe 16). Assists_Cent. Michigan 11 (Jackson 5), Kentucky 16 (Wheeler 6). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 18, Kentucky 14.
