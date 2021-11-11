No. T-17 Georgia Tech 72, Kennesaw St. 45

KENNESAW ST. (1-1)
Legister 1-4 0-0 2, Poole 4-9 2-4 10, Johnson 5-14 2-2 12, Snipes 0-3 2-4 2, Whitfield 0-4 0-0 0, Baker 3-4 0-0 6, Harden 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 3-9 0-0 6, Mullins 0-1 0-2 0, Paul 0-3 1-4 1, Rodriguez 2-3 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-54 9-18 45
GEORGIA TECH (2-0)
Cubaj 4-7 4-4 12, Hermosa 4-6 1-2 9, Lahtinen 2-10 0-0 5, Love 5-9 1-6 11, McQueen 2-6 2-2 8, Strautmane 2-6 2-3 6, Wone Aranaz 1-3 2-2 4, Bates 3-10 0-0 8, Bulane 2-2 0-0 6, Carter 1-4 1-1 3, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-64 13-20 72
|Kennesaw St.
|9
|8
|9
|19
|—
|45
|Georgia Tech
|18
|16
|21
|17
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 0-6 (Johnson 0-1, Whitfield 0-2, Baker 0-1, Jones 0-1, Paul 0-1), Georgia Tech 7-26 (Lahtinen 1-5, McQueen 2-5, Strautmane 0-3, Wone Aranaz 0-1, Bates 2-7, Bulane 2-2, Carter 0-2, Clark 0-1). Assists_Kennesaw St. 8 (Johnson 4), Georgia Tech 20 (Cubaj 5). Fouled Out_Georgia Tech Strautmane. Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 30 (Team 4-4), Georgia Tech 45 (Cubaj 5-15). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 17, Georgia Tech 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,474.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments