No. T-17 Georgia Tech 72, Kennesaw St. 45

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 11:02 pm
KENNESAW ST. (1-1)

Legister 1-4 0-0 2, Poole 4-9 2-4 10, Johnson 5-14 2-2 12, Snipes 0-3 2-4 2, Whitfield 0-4 0-0 0, Baker 3-4 0-0 6, Harden 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 3-9 0-0 6, Mullins 0-1 0-2 0, Paul 0-3 1-4 1, Rodriguez 2-3 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-54 9-18 45

GEORGIA TECH (2-0)

Cubaj 4-7 4-4 12, Hermosa 4-6 1-2 9, Lahtinen 2-10 0-0 5, Love 5-9 1-6 11, McQueen 2-6 2-2 8, Strautmane 2-6 2-3 6, Wone Aranaz 1-3 2-2 4, Bates 3-10 0-0 8, Bulane 2-2 0-0 6, Carter 1-4 1-1 3, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-64 13-20 72

Kennesaw St. 9 8 9 19 45
Georgia Tech 18 16 21 17 72

3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 0-6 (Johnson 0-1, Whitfield 0-2, Baker 0-1, Jones 0-1, Paul 0-1), Georgia Tech 7-26 (Lahtinen 1-5, McQueen 2-5, Strautmane 0-3, Wone Aranaz 0-1, Bates 2-7, Bulane 2-2, Carter 0-2, Clark 0-1). Assists_Kennesaw St. 8 (Johnson 4), Georgia Tech 20 (Cubaj 5). Fouled Out_Georgia Tech Strautmane. Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 30 (Team 4-4), Georgia Tech 45 (Cubaj 5-15). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 17, Georgia Tech 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,474.

