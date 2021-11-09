No. T-17 Georgia Tech 74, Cent. Michigan 40

GEORGIA TECH (1-0)
Cubaj 1-4 0-0 2, Hermosa 9-10 0-0 18, Lahtinen 3-13 0-0 6, Love 5-12 5-6 15, McQueen 2-6 0-0 4, Strautmane 8-10 1-2 19, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 0-3 0-0 0, Bulane 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 2-4 2-3 6, Harrison 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-66 8-11 74
CENT. MICHIGAN (0-1)
Smith 3-5 8-8 14, Davis 1-7 0-0 2, Knoll 1-3 0-0 3, Timpe 1-7 2-2 5, Weekes 1-7 0-0 3, Martinez 0-4 0-0 0, Rebekah Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Karrington Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Graber 0-3 0-0 0, Loobie 2-4 0-0 4, Tesson 3-6 2-4 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-47 12-14 40
|Georgia Tech
|19
|15
|25
|15
|—
|74
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|12
|10
|12
|—
|40
3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 2-14 (Lahtinen 0-4, Love 0-1, Strautmane 2-4, Bates 0-3, Carter 0-2), Cent. Michigan 4-20 (Davis 0-3, Knoll 1-2, Timpe 1-6, Weekes 1-3, Martinez 0-2, Gordon 0-1, Loobie 0-1, Tesson 1-2). Assists_Georgia Tech 21 (Lahtinen 8), Cent. Michigan 7 (Smith 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 40 (Strautmane 5-9), Cent. Michigan 31 (Team 3-8). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 16, Cent. Michigan 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments